Good Friday was punctuated by the fourth annual Cross Walk through downtown Mooresville, as a crowd of about 100 made its way from Central United Methodist Church to Southside Baptist Church.
- Solemn Good Friday event processes through downtown Mooresville
- Mooresville police releases identities of crash victims
- Iredell Crime Watch (felonies, DWIs): March 22-28
- Iredell prison releases: March 19-24
- Drawing nears for $502M Mega Millions estimated jackpot
- Two killed in Mooresville crash
- Iredell District Court roundup: March 28
- ‘Pitch Perfect’ promposal: South Iredell senior uses video to invite actress to dance
- NC man shot twice in 3 days
- NC man charged after profane defense of anti-Trump online post
Galleries
The following applications for marriage license were filled in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 18-24. The applications are valid for up to two months in the state of North Carolina. Read more
What could be described as one of the strangest off-seasons in Major League Baseball’s modern history in terms of player movement has passed. Read more
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant lottery jackpot is awaiting players willing to shrug off miserable odds for a chance at immense wealth. Read more