With the sports-based present on hold due the coronavirus pandemic, it provides time to take a look back in the past for some welcome relief. Consider this a part of the cure. Received from a Facebook post, it harkens back to a more pleasurable time at close to this same time of year. The cast of then-Mooresville High School softball players (from left) Maddie Spossey, Toni Spossey, Brooke Bagwell — now Phifer — and Hannah Popp, all remain dressed in the game-day garb following a huge win of their own to join at-the-time fellow Mooresville Recreation Department Coach Pitch teammates (from left) Colton Byers and Rhylan Young for a post-game post. The quartet of MHS teammates all served as co-coaches for the youth team that dates back to five years ago.