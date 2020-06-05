All Mooresville, almost all the time.
A pair of entries with matching hometown residences wound up sitting atop the leaderboard from the start and throughout the majority of play before coming up just short of completing the wire-to-wire effort during one of the first major competitions conducted this season by the multi-state Carolinas Golf Association.
The all-Mooresville twosome of Alice Hodge and Kathryn Carson each owned all alone first-place honors outright at the conclusion of the first and seconds rounds of play prior to each fashioning their final finishes among the top 12 players at the conclusion of CGA’s 94th annual Carolinas Women’s Golf Championship.
Convening on the Bermuda Run Country Club course for a total of three rounds constituting 36 holes of individual stroke play in the affair for one of the first major attractions to be held on the CGA’s late-starting season’s schedule.
Through late last month, the organization catering to players hailing from North and South Carolina had suspended all scheduled affairs that resulted in the postponing of some events and the complete cancelling of select others.
As it turned out, the originally-scheduled play dates of this week’s Carolinas Women’s Am fell following the circuit’s decision made earlier this month to resume its schedule with the strict enforcement of numerous health-related protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To help get the ball rolling, Mooresville’s Hodge — in the field as an official representative of the Trump National Golf Club — help jump-start the process by taking the affair’s outright lead following the first round of play.
Hodge christened her appearance with a steady even-par round of 72 that granted her overall medalist honors by a stroke over the next-best entry in the field
“I think the biggest thing for me was just to stay consistent,” Hodge said following her day’s best score. “I had a lot of pars with a few bogeys and birdies here and there. Just hitting greens and fairways was my plan. My putting overall was really consistent. I was fortunate enough to just have the putts falling in today.”
Hodge revealed that she has benefited from being able to go out and play consistently amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but the return to competition was also welcomed.
“Overall, I had a solid round, and I am just hoping to have another solid round,” she added. “Maybe I could get a few more birdies. Hopefully it is about the same with some nice weather too.”
During the outing’s second round, a second Mooresville player sat in the bright sunshine’s spotlight as the day’s thermometer reading hovered and hit the 90-degree mark.
Mooresville’s Carson, who began her tournament with a round of 77, parlayed the sharing of the sharing of the medalist honors with a score of three-under-par 69 into shoving her way into outright ownership of the leaderboard’s top spot. Her two-day total of 146 strokes placed her a putt ahead of the second-place entry with just the final 189-hole round left to play.
“I started off a little shaky then knocked it close on No. 3, made that birdie and got a little momentum going,” Carson said. “Then I just kept knocking it close. I made a bunch of four-footers for birdie.”
Carson, a rising senior on the East Carolina University golf team, finished above par on her first two holes but finished by making birdie on six of the last 16 and no worse than par down the stretch. She’s won major tournaments before — she is the defending North Carolina Women’s Amateur champion and last won a CGA event at the 2017 North Carolina Junior Girls’ Championship — and had a plan in mind for how she’s going to do it again.
“I’m going to go home, get some rest,” said Carson, officially representing the Gaston Country Club in the affair. “I’m hitting it great, I feel like my putting is where it should be now so I’m feeling good.”
As for round-one leader Hodge, she turned in a round of 83 in the second round to relinquish her clubhouse lead.
Unfortunately, neither local entry was able to bring home the tournament title.
Carson polished off her stay with a round-three score of 80 that put her at the 226-stroke barrier overall that was good for an official two-way tie of seventh place.
Hodge closed with a round of 75 that put her at 230 overall good for a four-way share of 12th place.
Mooresville’s Ryann Sinclair, on behalf of Trump National, completed the Mooresville connection in the field. She carded consistent rounds of 85-87-86, respectively, for a total of 258 that place her 57th among the near 80 players forming the field.