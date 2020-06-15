The waiting game begins.
Any area-based potential professional baseball players, among them perhaps some current members of the Mooresville Spinners collegiate-level roster, will now have to continue biding their time in hopes of extending their careers to the highest level of play.
In the past, there have been as many as 40 rounds of the annual Major League Baseball amateur draft that concluded earlier this month. As a result, even some of the most remote hopes among possible players have been granted that has featured some past members of the Spinners alumni list.
Not so, though this time around.
The yearly selection of the next incoming group of talent actually unfolded over the course of a mere five rounds that severely shallowed the players pool. The shortened process, conducted exclusively virtually for the first time, came about due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The process, also projected to be an about $30 million savings on the part of MLB franchises, served to drop the number of picks from the traditional number of in excess of 1,200 to only 160 total selections.
As a result, many of those appearing on the bubble for possible selection will have to engage in a waiting game to see if those desires are met.
Many MLB teams are still sending out scouts to secure the talents of those missing out on this year’s procedure.
“The fact that we were only able to scout four college weekends,” said Paul Toboni, the Boston Red Sox director of amateur scouting, “and the high school kids, many of whom we didn’t see in their spring seasons, it’s difficult. There’s a lot more uncertainty than there would be in a normal spring.
Teams were forced to wait until the past weekend to begin their negotiations with and the signing of players not taken in the draft. While organizations are not limited as to the number of undrafted players as part of an agreement in place between the MLB and the players’ association, clubs are restricts to offering a maximum of only $20,000 in signing bonuses.
As a result of the limited draft pool, even more high school players could decide to take their talents into the college ranks. That decision, though, comes with a risk. Participants in four-year programs only become draft-eligible following their junior or senior seasons unless then turn 21 years of age before the next draft.
As a solution, more potential prospects could make the call to enter the junior college level, where there is no restriction in place regarding draft availability.