Mooresville’s Gaunt Brothers Racing, which fields an entry in the premier NASCAR Cup Series that is on track — literally —to resume action as early as this weekend, has added a new member to its team.
Bringing with him former ties to a fellow area-based organization, Nick Ollila has been brought on board as the organization’s technical director assigned to oversee the engineering department.
“Nick brings considerable insight into what we’re doing with our current inventory of racecars and what we’ll be doing with our NextGen car in 2022,” said Marty Gaunt, president and CEO, Gaunt Brothers Racing that houses the No. 96 Toyota Camry for driver Daniel Suarez. “He has deep experience in all forms of motorsports, specifically in embracing technology and managing people.
“Nick also has a strong rapport with our partner Toyota, as many of the people he worked with when he was at Red Bull are the same people there today,” added Gaunt. “He’ll be able to hit the ground running, which is good, because with two to three races a week, we’re all going to be running”
Ollila’s racing career began at Mooresville-based Team Penske in 1972 as a mechanic. He prepared cars for each of the series in which the organization competed, a lineup that included INDYCAR, NASCAR, Can-Am, Formula 5000, sports cars and Formula One.
NASCAR became Ollila’s focus in late 1976. He joined DiGard Racing as the team’s drivetrain specialist, working with NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip until the end of the 1978 season.
INDYCAR and Penske beckoned in 1982, and Ollila returned as the team’s engine builder, enjoying four championships (1982, 1983, 1985 and 1988) and four Indianapolis 500 victories (1984, 1985, 1987 and 1988).
Ollila comes to Gaunt Brothers Racing after a three-year stint as the technical director for Kelly Racing in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship. The Warren, Michigan-native returned to the United States late last week in time for the resumption of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, which begins later this week at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway as NASCAR becomes one of the first major North American sports to return to action since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s the people who make the cars go, and Nick has been making cars go since the early ‘70s,” Gaunt said. “We’re lucky to have a lot of long-term employees who have been with us for 10 years, but scaling up from running a part-time schedule to a full schedule meant bringing in more people. Coming up with the recipe of having all the right people in all the right places isn’t easy, but Nick is a good chef.”
NASCAR is where Ollila has spent the bulk of his career, which includes being the drivetrain specialist at Rod Osterlund Racing in 1980 when the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. of Mooresville won the first of his seven NASCAR Cup Series championships.
“Motorsports is my passion, and I’m proud to have turned it into a career,” Ollila said. “I’ve spent time in a variety of racing series, but NASCAR is the one that intrigues me the most. The level of competition is unmatched, so success is very satisfying. I’ve known and worked with Marty Gaunt and many of the people at Gaunt Brothers Racing for years. They’ve got a great foundation and they’re building for the future, and I’m very happy to be a part of shaping that future.”
It’s also a reunion of sorts for some of the main parties concerned. Gaunt first worked with Ollila in 1997, when the two were at Kranefuss-Haas Racing. Gaunt was the general manager of the NASCAR Cup Series team and Ollila was its chief engineer. Their NASCAR paths crossed again 10 years later when both worked at Red Bull Racing — Gaunt as general manager and Ollila as chief aerodynamicist.
GBS fields the No. 96 Toyota Camry for driver Suárez in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Mooresville-based team is owned by Gaunt, the CEO of Triad Racing Technologies. Gaunt founded GBR in 2010, with his eponymous team starting out in the Canada-based NASCAR Pinty’s Series and the U.S.-based NASCAR K&N Pro Series. Its first driver, Jason Bowles, scored GBR’s maiden victory in the 2011 Toyota All-Star Showdown at Irwindale Speedway in California, with the precursor to that win being the pole position in track-record time at the 2011 Streets of Toronto 100.
After seven years competing in NASCAR’s development divisions, Gaunt stepped up to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017, entering the Daytona 500 with driver D.J. Kennington. After running a part-time NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2018 and 2019, where GBR made a total of 37 starts with a handful of drivers, GBR committed to a full schedule in 2020.
With all NASCAR-related events on suspension since early March, plans are now calling for the season to resume with the running of this weekend’s race in Darlington.