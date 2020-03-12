Two times the treat.
The I-Meck Conference, which includes the cast of Iredell County residents and cross-town rivals — Lake Norman and Mooresville among its roster members, has the lone opportunity to manage just that entering this the final week of competition within the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s basketball playoffs.
That is the case as the duo, one perhaps anticipated and the other somewhat perhaps unexpectedly, consisting of Zebulon Vance and North Mecklenburg captured the girls and boys NCHSAA West Region championship crowns to each earn the honor of advancing on into state title tilts.
With each putting the wraps around this past weekend’s fifth-round of state postseason play on neutral sites, the twosome of Vance and North Meck polished on their second season’s perfect platforms to merit the right to represent the I-Meck in state championship contests.
Vance’s Cougars, seeded No. 7 in the West Region after sharing the I-Meck’s regular season title, continued adding to their crowded list of upsets since their third-round appearance when stunning fellow same-league familiar foe and regional top-seeded Mallard Creek, 72-42, in the regional finals.
Vance avenged two of its earlier-season defeats and also prevailed in what wound up being the fourth game held between the same two teams after squaring off twice during the course of regular season play and once more in the I-Meck postseason tournament finals.
With the win, Vance scored the opportunity reach the state finals as owner of the single lowest-seeded entry among all girls teams making it to the championship contest in any of the NCHSAA’s four classification levels.
Vance will face off against East Region winner and that group’s overall No. 1 seed Southeast Raleigh in the girls 4A class crowning affair slated to be held over the upcoming weekend. One of as many as four games to do so, the title tilt will determine this season’s girls state champion in the largest of all the state’s classes will be held at the Dean E. Smith Center at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill Saturday night.
In the case of North Mecklenburg’s boys team, it merely was able to continue the expected. The No. 1 seeded entry from the West Region and ranked No. 1] in the state within the 4A class ranks according to the most recently-released N.C. MaxPreps.com poll, the Vikings continued unbeaten in games held against same-state foes when defeating Charlotte Olympic, 86-78, in last weekend’s West Region finals.
The Vikes dispatched their latest opponent to take the West Region pennant into later this week’s 4A class finals. Play in that affair will also be held on the D.E. Smith Center site at UNC.
North Meck, which swept the I-Meck’s regular season and postseason tournament titles, is paired up opposite East Region upstart foe Lumberton, that bracket’s No. 9 seed that makes it the single lowest-seeded boys team from across the state regardless of classification to also reach a state finals, in action also set for Saturday night.
The teams from Lake Norman and Mooresville can collectively combine to attest for the abundance of talent being presented on the state title courts by the two West Region representatives. During the course of play over the past season, the girls and boys teams from LNHS and MHS combined to post an overall 0-9 mark in all games played against the two state finalists.
Both Vance and North Meck each also garner the chance to keep alive a streak in place owned by the I-Meck that allows the league to be the home of at least one state champion in each of the last three seasons as well. Mooresville’s baseball team captured last spring season’s 4A class baseball title, while Vance’s football team snared the NCHSAA’s larger-enrollment 4AA class football crown during the fall. Over the most recent winter sports season, I-Meck entry Hough High won the state 4A class’ dual-team and individual-based title trophies in wrestling.