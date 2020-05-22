Uh-oh.
A bid on the part of programs to conduct some sort of American Legion style baseball play this year has suffered a slight setback.
Based on details released by the official Twitter social media page of the new N.C. 3 Baseball League, the possible start of any sort of season has been delayed until at least the middle of next month.
Originally, the NC3 group that includes programs housed in the state’s Area III of American Legion baseball had penciled in June 1 as a possible start play date.
As it now stands, the organization will continue to gather information concerning the continued health-related cautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, the NC3 will now not be beginning any sort of action until at least June 15.
Regular gatherings will continue to take place regarding plans surrounding the play.
NC3 includes teams representing Rowan, Cabarrus, Stanly, Davie, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Forsyth counties. In addition, at least one current Area IV team, Union County has also expressed a desire to participate should league competition take place.
In the past, Iredell County would also be included in the mix. However, the decision has already been previously made that no team in Iredell County will be among the ones scheduled to play American Legion baseball this season. It remains possible, however, that such a program that has been in Mooresville for the nearly 50 years could be resurrected as early as next year.
In continued hopes of play, some of the involved programs have already embarked on the process of securing players through the groups’ various social media accounts.
As additional re-openings take place across the state, details will also continue to surface regarding the NC3’s plans. The next official release from the organization will take place June 1.