Still searching for that sports-related silver lining within the hovering dark coronavirus cloud?
Look no longer.
Mooresville High School’s baseball program is it.
An assured asterisk aside, as it is accepted that some sort of similar such connotation will indeed be put into place, the next edition of the Blue Devils is already nonetheless guaranteed to be part of a limited elite-level group upon its official return to the prep-based diamond.
For just the fourth time overall and first in nearly 20 years, Mooresville will be taking its classification’s ownership of a state championship title into a second straight season beginning next late winter/spring.
“That’s right!,’’ said Jeff Burchett, Mooresville’s head baseball coach and also a proud product of the program. “We’ve never really thought about it like that. We’re disappointed that we never really got the chance to defend the title. Still, no other team beat us to take it away, so I guess it’s still ours for another year. That’s great!”
The Blue Devils, one of just four teams — one apiece in each of the state’s classes— gloving a coveted N.C. High School Athletic Association trophy to show for what now remains the last fully-completed campaign. :The Blue Devil rattled off a nine-game winning streak encompassing the entire duration of their stay in postseason play to complete the memorable largest 4A class title trek almost one year ago.
Coinciding in the process with the need of a community-wide sense of solidarity following the senseless killing of former Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon during a routine traffic stop ja year ago, the Blue Devils shouldered the responsibility with pride.
Dedicating their effort in Sheldon’s memory, the first-time-ever Western Regional champion Devils capped the first-ever appearance in a state championship by sweeping its fellow finalist and first-time finals foe Eastern Regional winner Corinth Holders in the minimum of games needed in the same-day, best-of-three series at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to reach program pinnacle-point precedent.
The similar verdicts in which the Devils overcame early deficits and supported back-to-back complete game pitching performances to secure outcomes by scores of 5-2 and 8-2 and put the finishing touches on an overall 24-9 showing that also ranks among the most successful in terms of single-season winning records are concerned.
Unlike all other of the high school sports season, the baseball portion traditionally takes place near the close of the school year. As a result and although just recognition for the accomplishment was properly provided at the time of its completion, spring season state champions traditionally use the following season as a sort of celebration campaign.
Unfortunately, the Devils were denied that opportunity.
“We received a lot of attention after bringing the state championship home,’’ Burchett fondly recalled. “Still, there’s nothing we were looking more forward to than getting back on the field this year as reigning state champions.”
After initially getting the season underway in early March, matters in all of the state’s school-related athletics were first suspended before — just late last month — being cancelled completely by the NCHSAA. Mooresville was never really able to make the most of the crowning achievement.
MHS embarked on its season of title defense by evenly splitting its first six games. Along the way, the Devils actually extended their streak of successive wins against fellow same-class opponents to 10 straight dating back over the last full season and the small portion of this one.
Of the team’s three losses, one came via a single run and featured an extra inning.
“Actually,’’ said Burchett, “I was relatively pleased with our start. We were in just about each game. We knew going into the season that we were going to be getting each opponent’s best shot. In every game, we saw the other’s team’s top pitcher. In one of them, we faced their best two arms. It was going to be like that.
“After losing what we did to graduation,” he said, “we were going to have to have some inexperienced players step up along with the talent we did have coming back. We were just starting to show some progress. Then, we had it all taken away from us.”
With the remainder of the schedule cancelled, Mooresville is now among a select few able to at least unofficially carry a state title with it into a second consecutive campaign in the state’s largest 4A class ranks.
The Blue Devils are the first to be in such a situation in the class since Greenville Rose High School collected back-to-back crowns to complete the 2003 and 2004 seasons. Prior to that, New Hanover High repeated in both 1993 and again in ’94.
On another level, Mooresville joins fellow state champion Greensboro High School as the last program to win a crown the year before no games were held dating all the way back to the 1960 season that also marks the start of when such records are being kept by the NCHSAA.
There is doubt that the Blue Devils will in actuality formally be identified as defending state champions when the state’s prep-level baseball season returns in a little less than a year. However, for now, when seeking a silver lining, it can be found by the fact that at least unofficially no other team in its class can make such a boast.