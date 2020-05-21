New business Licenses generic

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 1-9.

Treasure Box Boutique, Ferrin Knox, Mooresville

Precise Cleaning, Jennifer Hendrix, Sandra Nichols, Mooresville

MAG Countertop Solutions, Daniel Richard Zwilling, Iredell County

Seductive R Laces, Tyesha Cornelius, Iredell County

SWL Collections (Slaying With Lay), Iesha L. Cornelius, Iredell County

Ady’s Pita on the Go, Adib S. Moukahl, Mooresville

Christmas Light Installers, Commercial and Residential Christmas Light Installation, decorating elves, CCLP, Holiday Lighting Installed LLC, Mooresville

Tommy Lee Performance, Thomas W. Lee, Statesville

Back Forty Development, Back Forty Land Development, Chris Howell, Statesville

Allred Enterprises, Gilbert M. Allred and Elisha H. Allred, Statesville

The Dent Man, Scott Robinson, Mooresville

Dawn’s Hair Extensions, Kimberly Daniels, Iredell County

D.C.T. (Dreams Come True), Justin Jonathan Robinson, Statesville

Roadrunner Logistics, Andy Patrick Steele, Iredell County

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 1-9.