The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 1-9.
Treasure Box Boutique, Ferrin Knox, Mooresville
Precise Cleaning, Jennifer Hendrix, Sandra Nichols, Mooresville
MAG Countertop Solutions, Daniel Richard Zwilling, Iredell County
Seductive R Laces, Tyesha Cornelius, Iredell County
SWL Collections (Slaying With Lay), Iesha L. Cornelius, Iredell County
Ady’s Pita on the Go, Adib S. Moukahl, Mooresville
Christmas Light Installers, Commercial and Residential Christmas Light Installation, decorating elves, CCLP, Holiday Lighting Installed LLC, Mooresville
Tommy Lee Performance, Thomas W. Lee, Statesville
Back Forty Development, Back Forty Land Development, Chris Howell, Statesville
Allred Enterprises, Gilbert M. Allred and Elisha H. Allred, Statesville
The Dent Man, Scott Robinson, Mooresville
Dawn’s Hair Extensions, Kimberly Daniels, Iredell County
D.C.T. (Dreams Come True), Justin Jonathan Robinson, Statesville
Roadrunner Logistics, Andy Patrick Steele, Iredell County