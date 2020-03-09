Randy Marion Automotive Group’s Commercial Truck Department was honored with three major awards during a recent event attended by several General Motors officials, including Ed Peper, vice president of Fleet and Commercial Sales at General Motors North America.
The awards that Peper presented to Randy Marion Sr., dealer principal, were:
2019 Business Elite Sales Leader No. 1 in the SouthEast Region
2019 No. 1 Total Volume Dealer in the SouthEast
2019 No. 8 GM Total Volume in the USA
In addition to Peper, the event was attended by John Konkel, Regional Director; Jim Puff, Zone Manager-Commercial; Rene St. Hilaire, Commercial Sales Manager; Steve English, Fleet Account Executive; Kevin Frasz, Medium Duty Sales Manager — SE; Ed Baily, Zone Manager-Chevrolet; Ed Ferris, District Sales Manager-Chevrolet; Tim Vella, GMF Commercial Regional Sales Manager; Keith Battle, Manager Aftersales.
Mooresville Mayor Miles Adkins attended the celebration dinner and presented Peper with a special recognition from the town.
Randy Marion currently employs 534 full-time employees. Peper thanked Marion for not only what he does for General Motors but for all he does for his community and employees.