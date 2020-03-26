Iredell County now has 13 cases of coronavirus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.
The number of reported cases in North Carolina continued to rise at a rapid rate with 636 reported as of Thursday morning, state officials reported. There were 504 reported cases at the same time Wednesday morning.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updates a county-by-county breakdown of cases each morning. There have been 12,910 tests completed in the state.
The state officially lists one death due to the virus, but two people died in Cabarrus County, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday. One of those was a person from Virginia who was traveling through the state.
In nearby counties, Mecklenburg County has 181 reported cases. Forsyth County has 16, Cabarrus County has 16, Gaston County has seven, Rowan County has six, Catawba County has four, Davidson County has three and Lincoln and Davie counties have one each.
Starting this morning, the 1.1 million residents of Mecklenburg County “largely must stay in their homes except for going to grocery and drug stores, making medical appointments and exercising. People can still get restaurant to-go food and deliveries, in keeping with statewide restrictions already in place,” the Associated Press reported. Several other counties and cities have declared similar orders. Iredell County, nor any city in it, does not have a similar order.
For more information on coronavirus, or to keep up with the county by county cases, visit https://www.ncdhhs.gov/covid-19-case-count-nc.