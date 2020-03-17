Consider the court case of one girls high school basketball player completely closed.
Langtree Charter Academy senior Adaje Williams provided all the ample evidence needed to sway the jurists unanimously in her favor.
Williams, a post presence also able to handle the ball effectively, parlayed top placements in both rebounding and points per appearance into being billed as the PAC-7 Conference’s girls basketball Player of the Year.
Williams easily attained a per-game standard worthy of a personal double-double to help headline a near starting line-up worth of products selected from her Lions roster all also meriting selection to the first-team, all-conference squad.
With Williams paving the way courtesy of her 13.4 points-per-game scoring average and just shy of 11 boards per appearance, other LCA products receiving All-PAC-7 status included fellow seniors Sania Harris and Tyasia Sharpe as well as freshman Seraiah Davis.
All wound up being part of a team that officially sharing the PAC-7 regular season championship crown and advanced as far as the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A postseason play. The squad, which completed the season ranked among the top-10 in the final N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class girls basketball poll, set the program standard in wins for a single season with a final 26-5 overall record.
As reward for that feat, first-year Lions head coach Arlan Wallace — a late addition to the assignment — was deemed the PAC-7 Conference’s girls basketball Coach of the Year on votes cast by his peers.
“I was excited,’’ said Wallace, formerly a program assistant handed the head coaching reins just before pre-season tryouts took place, “about everything that we’ve been working on this season. Defense is the most important part of the game.”
The coach agreed with the selection of his prize product as the league’s best player.
“She was the only player in the league getting double-teamed,” said Wallace. “Anytime we played, they threw two people at her. One on one, she has a mismatch every single time.”
Williams has recently revealed her decision to join the Virginia Wesleyan University women’s college basketball program.
With Williams occupying a post position, the trio of Langtree veterans Harris and Sharpe along with rookie Davis all manned guard slots for the Lions.
Also from the immediate area Pine Lake Prep twosome of senior forward Carly Scholl and junior guard Chloe Mullen also made the first-team, All-PAC-7 Conference girls basketball team’s cut.
Official release of the all-conference accolades was made late last week.