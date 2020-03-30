The Mooresville High School Athletic Hall of Fame continues to call.
It will just be later than originally scheduled for the newest class of inductees to answer.
The initial celebration marking the arrival of the next class of six members to be enshrined into the MHS Hall was scheduled to take place early next month. Those plans have now been revamped following the event’s postponement that is yet another casualty in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Originally, Mooresville had set the formal induction affair to take place May 2, doing so at the MHS Performing Arts Center. However, among many other closings have forced schools throughout the state to be considered off limits until at theleast the middle of May, has also resulted in the MHS Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony to also be postponed.
“Regretfully,’’ said Dr. Michael Royal, chief operations officer with the Mooresville Graded School District, “we have to delay welcoming of the next class of inductees into our school’s Hall of Fame. It simply could not be avoided. We are doing everything we can to make sure they all receive the due recognition they have earned.”
As a result, matters related to the official induction process have been rescheduled. As it now stands, and pending approval by the ones directly involved, Mooresville is planning to conduct the ceremony Sept. 12.
“Hopefully,’’ Royal said, “once we get that new date confirmed, it will be receptive to all, especially the honorees.”
The latest incoming class was revealed publicly for the first time during a home varsity high school football game last October.
The cast includes: Clyde “Robert” Brawley, as a student-athlete from the Mooresville High School Class of 1962; Patrick Campbell, student-athlete and MHS Class of ’08; Randy Marion, longtime Friend of the MHS Athletic Program; Caylin Sandke Bauld, student-athlete, MHS Class of ’06; Jessica Swearengin Sheley, student-athlete, MHS Class of ’01; and Christopher Deangelo Winford, student-athlete, MHS Class of ’02.
Administrative as well as academic and athletic department representatives of the Mooresville Graded School District, the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education, MHS, the Athletic Hall of Fame and the MHS Athletic Boosters Club played roles in the process.
Dr. Stephen Mauney, MGSD superintendent, Roger Hyatt, MGSD Board of Education chairman, Eric Schwarzenegger, MHS principal, Royal, MHS Athletic Hall of Fame director, and J.J. Morse, MHS Athletic Boosters Club president, greeted each of the classmates able to be in attendance at midfield.
Of the selections, only Friend of the Program honoree Marion was unable to attend the official unveiling in person due to a previously-planned schedule conflict.
Each of the former student athletes selected to be enshrined bring with them impressive credentials worthy of helping form what will officially be honored as the 2020 MHS Athletic Hall of Fame class.
Combined, the student-athletic selections — each one of them multi-sport participants throughout their high school careers at Mooresville — represent standout performances posted in the sports of football, wrestling, soccer, cross country, baseball, indoor and well as outdoor track and field, swimming, basketball and softball.
Brawley excelled in football, wrestling and baseball. He participated in every play throughout the fall of 1961 Mooresville football season — his fourth serving as a starting player — during which the Blue Devils captured the then-equivalent of a state championship crown, owned a better than 70% win-by-pin rate during his three-year wrestling career, and connected at a near .400 career batting average as a baseball switch-hitter for two seasons.
Campbell stayed busy competing in cross country as well as both winter-season indoor and spring season outdoor track and field. The former MHS Male Athlete of the Year and recipient of the academic-based Earl Caldwell Award garnered All-American as well as multiple All-State honors in cross country and was responsible for both individual and team relay long distance running events-related state championship efforts in both seasons of track and field.
Bauld, named the MHS Female Athlete of the Year in 2006, competed in cross country, swimming and soccer at the varsity level. She netted 42 goals during her soccer career and tallied a score while also providing an assist in the ’06 N.C. High School Coaches Association East-West All-Star Soccer Match. She also earned all-conference honors and qualified for state title meets in cross country and swimming.
Sheley gave back some of what she received. She succeeded in the sports of volleyball, basketball and softball, playing each a minimum of three seasons. Sheley earned team and/or all-conference attention in all three. She then returned to the program when serving in both a head coaching as well as assistant coaching capacity in both softball and volleyball.
Winford participated in football, basketball, baseball and track and field. A 2002 Shrine Bowl selection in football, he received all-conference recognition in all four sports and qualified as a state championship meet entry at the 2002 track and field spring-season finale.
A dedicated supporter of the MHS Athletic Department for going on three decades, Friend of the Program inductee Marion has continued his contributions to various programs. He has sponsored the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame since its inception, supported the Athletic Boosters Club, donated funds to aid the track and field equipment needs, provided sponsorships of the scoreboards at a host of school fields, supported the cheerleading program and MHS Band Boosters and been a steady presence through advertisements in the official athletic program.
More details of the evidence supporting each incoming inductee’s arrival will be revealed during the scheduled official MHS Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony that will now take place Sept. 12. Tickets are still available. Cost is $60 and is valid for admittance for two that comes complete with a catered meal and entry into additional events also taking place during the festivities.
Nominations for induction continue to be accepted through the school’s athletic office. All former student-athletes must be a minimum of 10-year post graduates while coaches must have at least a five-year separation from the program. Friends of the Program can be accepted anytime.