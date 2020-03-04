A couple of weeks after Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon died in a traffic stop last year, Clutch Coffee Bar decided to donate the proceeds from sales in his honor.
“We were hoping to raise a couple of thousand dollars,” Clutch co-owner Darren Spicer said. “We wound up raising over $8,000.”
The amount was so large that it could not be donated to the town to benefit the Police Department, Spicer said. Instead, it was the seed money for a new foundation called Sheldon’s K9s, and the funds were directed toward supporting the canine program at the Mooresville Police Department.
Spicer said with the May anniversary of Sheldon’s death approaching, Clutch wanted to again help. “We spoke with his family directly and they said his birthday is next Wednesday and that would be a great way to celebrate his life.”
So this Wednesday, at both Clutch locations, all proceeds will go to Sheldon’s K9s.
“We are hoping to beat last year’s total,” Spicer said.
And with people already making donations via the Clutch Facebook page, Spicer said, he is confident that will be the case.
“This is a celebration of life,” Spicer said. “This is a positive way for us to remind people of all he did for this community.”
Spicer said Sheldon was known for his efforts to connect the community with the police department on a positive front and for his love of his job as a canine handler.
It was because of Sheldon’s dedication to his K9 partner, Ramon, that Sheldon’s K-9s came to be. Before Ramon, Sheldon was partnered with Loki. Once Loki retired, Sheldon became the handler for Ramon in 2015.
Sheldon spoke of his intent to bring the community and the K-9s together and mentioned the need for funding to buy bulletproof vests and other items for the canines.
Fundraisers such as the one Clutch hosted last year and will again do this week are helping make that a reality.
After the initial fund-raiser last year, other businesses and individuals raised funds, amounting to more than $65,000, Spicer said.
Part of that, he said, is thanks to his customers, who showed up in droves last year.
“We had an amazing turnout,” he said. “That was a strong sign of how the community came together.”
Spicer said he anticipates a large turnout Wednesday and, like last year, he hopes the customers will not mind a wait.
“We ask for people’s patience,” he said. “They were very supportive of us last year, and we’re hoping for that again.”
Spicer, who sits on the board of Sheldon’s K9s, said he hopes events like this will continue to honor Sheldon.
“This will go toward carrying on his legacy, and having an impact on the dogs. He was very passionate about that,” Spicer said.
The Sheldon’s K9s day is something Spicer sees as a mission for Clutch, which will celebrate its second anniversary this week.
“We at Clutch pride ourselves on being an integral part of the community and have a responsibility for good,” he said.
And making an impact through Sheldon’s K9s is a cause that’s near and dear to their hearts, Spicer said.
“We want people to come by, and get your usual cup of coffee and help make it a big day,” he said.
Clutch Coffee Bar is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the locations are 154 W. Plaza Drive and 356 Williamson Road.