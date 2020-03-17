Champions continue forever.
Not so, though, for plans to celebrate them.
A planned ceremony months in the making to acknowledge the state championship accomplishments by Mooresville High School Athletic Department representatives is now among the events affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally, a celebration was in the works to recognize the achievements of nearly 20 sports teams representing MHS that captured state titles, was scheduled to be held later this week. The gala open-to-the-public and free-of-charge attraction was initially to take place as The Night of Champions gathering set for Saturday night.
Those best-laid plans, however, have temporarily been delayed.
“Unfortunately,” said Dr. Michael Royal, Chief Operations Officer with the Mooresville Graded School District, “we have to cancel the champions celebration because of the coronavirus. We will try to reschedule it if at all possible.”
The operation, in the planning process since late last year, was scheduled to begin around 5 p.m.at the school’s new Performing Arts Center. Speeches were being planned by as many representatives of the state championship teams as possible. Special commemorative plaques were also to be presented.
The number of state championship teams from Mooresville’s athletic department sits at 16 and encompasses nearly 60 years of success. At least one sports team from each decade beginning in 1960 and continuing through 2019 snared a coveted title trophy. Countless number of individuals also picked up state titles and were also on track to be among those singled out for their solo success as well.
The teams to be so saluted, listed in chronological order from past to present, are as follows: 1961 football;; 1970 girls basketball; 1989 and 1991 boys soccer; 1993, ’94 and ’04 volleyball; ’06, ’07, ’08 boys cross country; ’07 and ’08 boys outdoor track and field; ’08 boys indoor track and field; ’18 and ’19 wrestling; and ’19 baseball.
If and/or when a make-up date is determined, it will be announced by the MGSD.