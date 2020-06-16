Correction Jun 16, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Correction On Page 5A in the June 14 issue of Mooresville Tribune the photo identifying the student as Shane Brown was Colby Dennis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Photo Shane Brown Correction Student Colby Dennis Mooresville Tribune Page Most Popular Fail, Dillon Man killed in Sunday morning crash; driver of hit-and-run vehicle being sought Emergency crews search for missing man at Lake Norman Mooresville Town Board of Commissioners to conduct public hearings on annexations Mooresville in mix of inaugural PBR team-based competition promotion I SPY: Friends and Neighbors promotion 2020 Calendar promotion The Dapper Dog Sweepstakes Enter to win a gift card from the Dapper Dog Salon! promotion Support Local! Buy gift cards to support your local businesses.