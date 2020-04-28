It’s not quite the same as being together, but Team 32 (the district attorney’s office, District 32) supported Rainbow Kidz this weekend by participating (separately) in the Timmy Belcher Memorial Rainbow Kidz Virtual Ride and Run. District Attorney Sarah Kirkman and members of the staff took part.
District Attorney's Office does its part in virtual fundraiser
Most Popular
-
POLL: Would you support an extension to the stay-at-home order?
-
LARRY SULLIVAN: 'Gus' was every fan's Every Fan
-
Rowan, Patrick Lee
-
How many people can shop at once? COVID-19 discussion dominates Mooresville board's meeting
-
'Conditions in Iredell are better than other places': Commissioners to ask for local control of coronavirus response