It will be good, no make that great, just to get back out on the competitive course.
A threesome of local golfers will be among the ones relishing just such a feeling in this week’s Carolinas Golf Association’s 94th annual Carolinas Women’s Golf Amateur Championship.
The affair on tap to tee off at the Bermuda Run County Club course in Advance will mark one of the organization’s first full-fledged events to take place since the CGA suspended all affairs for the start of its season back in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, the renewal of the CGA Women’s Am will also be conducting the competition under the new COVID-19 Tournament Protocols that are in place and being strictly enforced in each of its returning attractions.
Among the pre-registered and approved Mooresville players scheduled to make appearances, one of them is also a player to keep an eye on based on her past individual accomplishments within the CGA ranks.
Mooresville’s Kathryn Carson, a product of the Lake Norman High School golf program, enters the affair as the defending N.C. Women’s Amateur Golf Championship champion. The rising senior at East Carolina University was named the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year and added first-team All-AAC honors following her sophomore season as well.
Last year, Carson finished in a tie for fifth-place at the CGA Carolinas Women’s Am.
In addition to Carson, others representing Mooresville in this week’s field include the twosome of Alice Hodge and Ryann Sinclair.
Officially, the duo of Hodge and Sinclair will be representing Mooresville’s Trump National Golf Club while Carson will be toting ties to the Gaston County Club course into play.
Play in the CGA women’s division major will continue through Thursday. The format consists of 54 holes of stroke play competition. The field is being comprised of any female amateur golfer age 13 and older maintaining either a North Carolina and/or South Carolina residence, is a recognized member of a golf club in good standing in the CGA or had an established certified individual handicap at a CGA member club as well.
There will be, once again, both a Championship and Carolinas division for play.
Safety and health-related protocols being followed will include the following that the CGA has put into effect since restarting its scheduled list of events late last month:
All players must maintain a minimum of six feet distance from all other people, including other players, spectators, club staff, association staff, etc. at all times. This includes all areas of the host facility, i.e. the parking lot, putting green, practice area, on the golf course, in the scoring area, restrooms, clubhouse (if open), and golf shop (if open).
Golf carts will be optional at all CGA events. If players elect to use a golf cart, there will only be one person per cart allowed in each golf cart in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Cart usage is based upon host club policies (ie. Host club says person must be 16 years of age or older to drive a golf cart. Then players under the age of 16 must walk).
Caddies are prohibited in all CGA tournaments. Caddies are still allowed for TYGA Tots events only and the caddie must be 16 years of age or older and should be from the same immediate family.
Spectators are allowed, but limit the amount of spectators at this time. Spectators are asked to stay in their vehicle until their players’ tee time and refrain from congregating before and after the round. Spectators are not allowed in practice areas.
Spectator carts will only be permitted in junior tournaments. There can only be one person in each spectator cart unless spectators are from the same household.
Players should not arrive at the golf course more than one hour before their starting time.
Practice areas will be for PLAYERS ONLY. Spectators are not allowed in practice areas.
Practice areas will not be open after tournament rounds.
Players should refrain from the traditional hug or handshake before or after rounds. A friendly nod, a tip of the cap, or a simple wave is recommended as a form of greeting or sportsmanship.
Players should bring their own tees, pencils, traditional golf supplies. The CGA will not provide these items on the starting tee at this time.
Players are responsible for their own water/hydration.
CGA/Player Gifts will be available in scoring area after the first round. Do not congregate around gift table.
The CGA will provide optional paper scorecards to competitors. These scorecards are not official.
All Rules Sheets and Hole Locations Sheets will be available online and can be viewed on a smartphone. Limited copies will be available in the starting area.
After the round, players will verify scores that were entered in the USGA TM App in the scoring area with CGA staff. Scores are deemed returned once players and markers verbally verify scores. Optional paper scorecards will NOT be returned.
There will be no physical scoreboard. All scores will be posted online.
Players must leave the host club facility after the round. Do not gather and congregate at the clubhouse, parking lot, or any other common areas. If players are waiting for prizes/merchandise on the final day, they can wait in their vehicle or at a safe social distance outside.
All CGA/TYGA hosted food and beverage will be in the form of boxed lunches. All banquets and buffet lunches are suspended.
There will not be a traditional awards ceremony at the completion of the tournament. Results will be posted online only.
In the event play is suspended, players should evacuate the course and wait in their vehicle in the parking lot. In the event a player does not have a vehicle to wait in, please see the CGA/TYGA staff. Updates about resumption of play will be sent via text to the tournament field.
Make sure all player profile information includes correct cell number so players can receive text message updates.
Before arriving at a CGA/TYGA tournament, please take these precautions:
If players are sick or at risk (CDC’s list of high risk individuals) stay home.
Any spectators that fall into the at-risk category should stay home.
Bring individual water and/or snacks. Water and/or snacks will NOT be provided by the CGA/TYGA. Food and beverage will only be available to purchase at the host facility.
Players should wash their hands frequently, where available. Hand sanitizer should be used frequently in the absence of a restroom. Players are responsible for providing their own hand sanitizer.
Players should avoid touching their face, including their mouth, nose, lips or eyes.
Rules of Golf Modifications:
• WHEN THE SCORECARD IS RETURNED: A player’s scorecard is deemed returned (no changes allowed to scorecard) once the player verbally acknowledges the scores posted in the USGA TM software are correct and leaves the roped off scoring area.
• BUNKERS: If a ball comes to rest in a bunker, the player may lift the ball, smooth the area they intend to place the ball, and place the ball in that area. This area must be in the bunker and within one club-length of the original lie of the ball. The ball may be cleaned when lifted.
• FLAGSTICK: Under the Rules of Golf, players are permitted to leave the flagstick in the hole while putting. At this time, touching or removing the flagstick and replacing it before a stroke is deemed a CGA Code of Conduct violation at this time and is subject to penalty. If a player removes the flagstick and makes a stroke with the flagstick removed, the player will be subject to the general penalty for each offense.
• HOLING OUT: A ball is considered ‘holed’ if it is resting on an object in place to prevent the ball from falling to the bottom of the cup even if the ball is not completely resting below the surface of the ground. However, all measures will be taken by setup staff to ensure that whatever object is in the hole will indeed allow the ball to come to rest completely below the surface of the ground.
The Carolinas Golf Association and will continue to act in the best interest of its members. The organization’s top priority is the safety of the players, volunteers, spectators and host club’s personnel.