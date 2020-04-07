Despite the glaring and obvious absence of the game taking place itself, there is still plenty in place on his plate to fill his at-bat to a full count for one man’s involvement in professional baseball.
Mooresville’s Ryan Pegarsch remains actively on the go handling the responsibilities associated with his inaugural-season role as the Community Partnership Manager of the Minor League Baseball-level Kannapolis Ballers.
“Oh yes,” said Pegarsch, “I’m staying very busy even though we still don’t know exactly when or even if we will be playing this year. We don’t even know our roster, but all of us are keeping our fingers crossed and making sure we’ll be ready when that does take place. There are still a lot bases that need to be touched in order to make all the necessary arrangements.”
Currently, due to the coronavirus pandemic all on-field activities taking place in professional baseball have been suspended until at the very earliest the middle of May.
Until Major League Baseball, on hold since early March along with all other pro and amateur sports organizations, is able to resume its regular operating procedures, all lower-level phases that include all divisions of Minor League Baseball are also staying put completely outside the fair/foul lines.
“This is definitely not the way I envisioned getting my first season with the Ballers underway,’’ said Pegarsch, one of three members of the team’s front office staff listed on its Sales & Community division roster. “Most of us are working remotely in order to take care of our individual duties. We all have our offices, but we are spending very little time in them. We’re in the mindset that the season will get underway as it is now scheduled in the middle of May and working towards being completely ready when that day arrives.”
Pegarsch in particular remains in near perpetual motion.
Among his area of concentration, he is in constant contact with as many of the community related organizations as possible in order to secure their commitment to the team and vice versa. Also, he is among the many in the field to actively engage in as many area charitable non-profit branches as part of a continued personal process.
“’I’m trying my best to build as many relationships as I can with any and all interested in being involved at any level with the Ballers,” said Pegarsch, also careful to point out that he is also following all recommended health-related guidelines associated with COVID-19 . “We’ve undergone a major rebranding with our new name and playing facility. I see it as my duty to make personal contact and strengthen ties with all surrounding communities in the area.”
Although still in the infant stages of his initial tour of duty with the Kannapolis Ballers, a Class-A affiliate of the parent American League member Chicago White Sox parent organization, Pegarsch is actually in his second season with Minor League Baseball. He spent last year serving in a similar capacity as an intern with the Hickory Crawdads, also a single-A organization feeding its parent AL member Texas Rangers and — like the Ballers — members of the South Atlantic League line-up.
Pegarsch responded to a casting call made by the Ballers, survived the interviewing process and upon his hiring became one of the newest members of the team’s administrative staff.
Pegarsch, who officially joined the franchise in February, also believes his direct connection to Mooresville may have well played a part in securing the position.
Prior to the team’s name change that will officially take effect for the first time this season, the Kannapolis team was known as the Intimidators. It was a moniker that was adopted in 2001 to acknowledge the nickname of Mooresville-resident Dale Earnhardt when his family purchased part ownership of the organization. The team owners cited the inability to market the name deserved due to trademark rights held by his estate as a primary reason for making the name change.
“The Ballers want to continue to be appealing to all surrounding communities,’’said Pegarsch. “The new stadium is still around a 15 minute ride from Mooresville. You never have to leave N.C. Highway 3 to get there from Mooresville.”
In conjunction with the new nickname branding, Kannapolis will also use this season—when it is able to get underway — to christen the spanking new Atrium Health Stadium in place along downtown and near a tribute dedicated to the late Earnhardt.
In addition to his on-the-go agenda, Pegarsch will also be held accountable for on-site duties when actual games conducted by the team will be held. His responsibilities also cover those associated with individual as well as group ticket sales as well as some additional game-day responsibilities.
“Like everybody associated with the Ballers,’’ said Pegarsch, “I can’t wait for the games to start. Hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later. The players, the fans and the communities being served by the team are all anxious to get the season started.”
Even when it does, the count belonging to Mooresville’s Pegarsch will continue to stay full.