A top-tier division NASCAR driver with ties to Mooresville has been suspended by the parent organization and is also now seeking a new job after being fired for using a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race.
Kyle Larson, currently a member of the Chip Ganassi Racing outfit who also counts time spent behind the wheel of several Mooresville-based garages, was competing in an IRacing event over the past weekend when he appeared to lose communication with his spotter. During a check of his microphone, he said: “You can’t hear me?” That was then followed by a racial slur.
Larson, who early in his career drove for Turner Motorsports, Turner Scott Motorsports and HScott Motorsports learned of the penalty earlier this week.
“NASCAR is aware of insensitive language used by a driver during an IRacing event,” reads the statement from NASCAR, “and is currently gathering more information.”
Based on the NASCAR rule book: “Member actions that could result in a find and/or indefinite suspension, or termination” covers “Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”
The suspension took effect immediately.
It didn’t take long for the repercussions to continue.
Chip Ganassi Racing had initially announced a suspension without pay for Larson, before deciding to sever its ties with the driver, who has been with the team since 2013
“After much consideration, Chip Ganassi Racing has determined that it will end its relationship with driver Kyle Larson,” read the organization’s statement. “As we said before, the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization. As we continued to evaluate the situation with all the relevant parties, it became obvious that this was the only appropriate course of action to take.”
Larson drove for the Mooresville area organizations full-time as well as sparingly from 2012 until 2015, appearing in several different divisions of NASCAR in the process.
In addition to the suspension, NASCAR is also requiring that Larson attend sensitivity training under its Member Conduct Guidelines. He is indefinitely suspended from all IRacing outlets and has also lost a number of his sponsors.
Larson, via his personal social media accounts, has expressed apologies for the comment that was heard through his microphone during the running of the “Monza Madness” exhibition race held at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy.
Larson is half Japanese — his grandparents spent time in an internment camp in California during World War II — and he climbed through the ranks from short-track racing into NASCAR through its “Drive for Diversity” program.
He is the only driver of Japanese descent to win a major NASCAR race.
The 27-year-old Larson was in the last year of his contract with Chip Ganassi Racing. He has won six races at the premiere Cup Series level during his career.