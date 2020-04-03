FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo, Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson (29) defends a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Browns found their nickel back, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with free agent cornerback Kevin Johnson, Thursday, March 19, 2020.(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)