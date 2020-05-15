Enough!
Having their collective fill of being cooped up far too long and much too close together due to the coronavirus pandemic, a pair of Mooresville siblings recently sought a cure of their own.
The twosome of sister and brother Jamie and Ryan Kazenmayer found an area open basketball court on which to vent some of their in-house frustration.
The pair was caught engaging in a friendly all-in-the-family rivalry consisting of some one-on-one basketball on the open-air court at East Mooresville Intermediate School.
“He’s beating me right now,’’ said Jamie Kazenmayer, upon taking a short timeout from the duel, “but it’s early. I’m not about to let my brother get the best of me.”
The two confessed to needing some physical relief from being confined to their home. They were some of several seen at the same site all making sure to maintain the practicing of social distancing while still being able to enjoy some outside-related action.
Earlier this month, Phase 1 of the state’s re-opening routine was placed in effect that eased somewhat some of the previous restrictions. If all goes well, the second phase will also be put into effect later this month.