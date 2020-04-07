It never fails.
Just when you find the perfect hiding place, complete with total coverage and full protection, wouldn’t you just know it but that’s the exact time when nature calls. And there comes a time and at a certain age — the latter of which strikes an all-too-familiar tune — that, when that particular phone rings, you have absolutely no choice but to answer. Sometimes, the quicker the better is often the best choice to make.
It’s part of a process that has come to life more often than not of late.
With all the sports-related suspensions in place at practically every level, from the highest division of professional play all the way into the lowest portion of amateur athletics, due to the nagging coronavirus pandemic, the majority of our recreational needs are now being met within our very own friendly confines of home.
A simple game of hide-and-seek has become a treasured treat. Perhaps that fact is underlined by the presence of participating with an accompanying soon-to-be, 3-year-old. As a result, all hiding places need to be provided with a somewhat easy-to-find location when he is the one doing the finding. When he’s hiding, he can’t be totally alone, so securing a spot easily able to disguise one small body and one not-so-small one is a chore of its own.
It’s merely one of the outlets being enjoyed these days.
The game of “I Spy” has also re-emerged. However, and again due to the nature of the participants, only the standard colors need apply. When it comes to spotting something turning the colors of magenta, burgundy and violet, to name just a few, one can forget about it being understood. Stick to the basics for the best success.
Board games, which have become more commonly referred to as “bored” games, are once again also back in business.
Candy Land never tasted so good when continuing to engage in play with the younger set.
There are also avenues of reliving the past available to older-age players as well.
Who knew that they have come up with a cheater’s version of Monopoly?
What better feeling can there be than when sending a fellow player’s playing piece back to home when landing on that particular space in a heated game of Parcheesi.?
And is there really a knack, as some have insisted, for properly popping the button in order to reach the preferred number in a competitive game of Trouble?
Card games are also back in vogue.
Yes, you have the standard memory game of Concentration. In this case, the goal is to turn over as many matching cards as possible after aligning as much of the deck as desire. Naturally, the more cards being used, then the longer the game.
The game of War proves once again that little actual strategy is really involved. It’s all a matter of the luck of the draw.
And riddle me this: When did the game of Solitaire become more than a one-person affair? It never fails, much as the way that nature has when locating the perfect hiding place, that some over-the-shoulder busybody will be the first to point out when a black jack should be played on a red queen.
For sure, there are many additional methods of sporting enjoyment taking place throughout area households at this unprecedented time in our nation’s history. Any and all interested in sharing the manners in which they are meeting their athletic needs are welcome to do so by sending their suggestions to the following email address: lsullivan@mooresvillletribune.com.
Again, stay safe and healthy.