Golf is once again back on the upswing at the Mooresville Golf Club course.
Initially closed completely for nearly two weeks in the wake of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the MGC is once again back in the golf-playing business albeit on a much more limited basis than in the past.
The open-to-the-public facility, 18-hole course owned and operated by the Town of Mooresville, resumed operation near the first of April with a number of new restrictions being strictly enforced.
The somewhat limited golf services continue to employ the social distancing compliant guidelines recommended as a method of controlling the spread of COVID-19.
As it now stands, upon entering the extended Easter holiday weekend that traditionally sparks a spike in the number of rounds played at the site, tee times for players can be accepted via phone call only and all fees must be paid electronically via a debit and/or credit card.
Golfers can check-in at a center located outside the facility on a back patio to confirm attendance.
Upon arrival, all players are reminded to follow all social distancing guidelines by maintaining a minimum of six feet of separation form others. Course officials will also continue monitoring conditions to assure that participants are not congregating in large groups.
Only walking the course is allowed. After an initial proposal of allowing only one golfer per golf cart was considered before being denied, it was determined that only walkers will be allowed to play. Even then, the continuing of social distancing restrictions is advised.
The course will not be providing push carts for use by players, who are welcome to bring their personal bag-carrying devises for use.
During the course of play, it will be required that the flagstick at each of the 18 holes remain in place. Cups on the greens have been altered to ensure the safe handling of ball retrieval.
The course’s driving range and practice chipping as well as putting greens all also remain available.
The club will provide range balls, but all items used during the chipping and putting practice must be provided by the individual players.
Even with all the precautions, the number of players at the course remains on the rise course officials said.
“We know this is a trying time for all involved,’’ said Jeremy Elliott, the Professional Golf Association head pro. “We hate we had to close down for a little while. We’re back, and we’re getting a generous amount of play. We’re glad that we’re able to provide a little relaxation from all that is taking place due to the coronavirus.”
With all the unwelcome news surrounding the virus, Elliott sees some positive surfacing form the situation.
“We’ve seen some new faces around here lately,’’ said Elliott, a member of the club’s administration since 1997. “That tells me that those who haven’t played golf in a while are coming back to the game. It’s one of the few ways folks can get outside and enjoy themselves.”
The facility’s pro shop also remains closed, but a limited number of golf accessories can still be obtained.
“If somebody shows up and needs a sleeve of two of golf balls or a new glove,” said Elliott, “I’m sure something can be arranged to get that for them.”
While available for play, all scheduled tournaments on tap for the course as well as all organized play usually held at the site have also been suspended until at least the middle of May.
Restrictions will remain in place until further notice.Tee time reservations can be made either online or by calling 704-663-2539.