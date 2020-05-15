It’s back!
Well, sort of anyway. And perhaps even on a still-pending basis.
Although the last of the 2019-20 high school sports year is complete, it remains possible at least that some sort of prep-related activity may indeed be back in place by the start of early next month.
An email dispatched by the governing N.C. High School Athletic Association to more than 400 of its member schools stated the NCHSAA that restrictions on athletic events may be lifted by June 1.
Should that be the case, it would then free up the state’s high school programs to conduct offseason schedules.
The date, however, is by no means set in stone.
“If the governor does not lift his mandate relative to what we can do starting June 1,’’ said Que Tucker, the commissioner of the NCHSAA via the social media contact, “then nothing happens.”
Tucker stressed that all government demands will continue to take precedent over any other planned resumption of sports-related activities.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCHSAA initially suspended all sanctioned events in early March.That included the finalizing of the winter sports season’s high school girls and boys basketball state championship contests as well as all remaining spring sports contests. Last month, the decision was then made by the organization to cancel the remaining schedule completely after the state made the decision to keep all public schools closed the rest of the school year.
The NCHSAA wanted to at least have a return date in mind should events be allowed to take place. The action will then allow the conducting of on-campus conditioning for all fall sports, some basketball workout sessions and team camps as well as football drills.
At the present time, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has put into place at Phase 1 re-opening plan that allows, among other matters, retail stores and child-care facilities to open while also maintaining strict social-distancing stances.
A possible Phase 2, which could get the approval by later this month, would then add the increase of the number of people allowed at a gathering and possibly pave the way for high school-level athletes to also return to campuses for volunteer-level practices.
All action by the NCHSAA is dependent upon the decision being made at the state’s highest government level.