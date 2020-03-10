Respect isn’t earned overnight. It also is hardly ever long lasting.
The I-Meck Conference is rapidly doing its level best to provide exceptions to both rules.
Over the course of the calendar year, the 4A class I-Meck that also serves as the home athletic-based stomping ground for the sports programs at both — listed in alphabetical order to ease all partiality concerns — Lake Norman and Mooresville has produced state championship-worthy entries in various sports. The effort to enhance that status extends through the upcoming weekend.
Later this week, the girls and boys basketball teams from I-Meck members Vance and North Mecklenburg will each take their recently-rewarded N.C. High School Athletic Association West Region titles into play in the state title contests. Both games will be held on the same Dean Smith Center site in Chapel Hill on the campus of the University of North Carolina on tap to take place Saturday.
All other league members should be cheering for their success.
Regardless of the outcomes of the title tilts, it’s already assured that the I-Meck has completed a year of winning.
It can be traced back to what Mooresville, along with cross-town rival Lake Norman the lone non-Mecklenburg County residents of the circuit, accomplished not quite a year ago. The Blue Devils baseball team capped a memorable spring season with the gloving of their program’s first-ever state championship crown. They continue to wear it throughout the current campaign.
Over the following fall season that drew to a close late last year, the Vance football team stretched the streak. The Cougars hit their peak during the postseason and used it to win the NCHSAA larger-enrollment 4AA class state title to also bring home such a treat to the league.
Already over this the last-stage phases of the current winter sports season, the I-Meck already has one state championship trophy to display. The Hough High wrestling team banked both the dual-team and individual-based state titles on its way towards constructing a stellar wrestling season. On a side note, that latter feat was extended to three straight after Mooresville nailed down the title each of the previous two winters.
The two hardwood teams in contention for the state crowns can each and/or both held add to that total.
The success has not happened just within the last year. Lake Norman can boast of the majority of its state titles won while also being a member of the I-Meck. The football teams at Mallard Creek over the past year have piled up the titles to headline the list of entries competing for top honors on a near yearly basis.
The I-Meck has developed into a league that has earned its respect and continues to merit such acclaim in all sports across the board and over the span of each of the state’s three sports season.
The pressure is now mounting on the spring sports entries that actually get their conference portion of their schedules underway following the passing of this week’s spring break. It remains to be seen whether any of them in a crowded field that makes the spring one of the busiest of the year can emerge to help keep the I-Meck winning streak in place.
No matter the consequences, it’s practically already assured that the circuit has turned into a sports dynasty that must be recognized across the state.