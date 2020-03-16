Felina Harris’ plan was to provide food for one family.
In a day-and-a-half, her plan grew and, by Sunday evening, 83 children and 22 families went home with everything from bread to cereal to bologna.
Harris said she saw a Facebook post about providing meals for children who might not have anything to eat with the closing of school due to the threat from the coronavirus.
“I offered to help a family with some food,” she said.
After posting her desire to help on her own Facebook page, she began getting responses.
“People kept sending me messages that they wanted to help,” she said.
Some sent donations and others offered to donate food items.
“It became a full-grown project,” she said.
In less than two full days, Harris said, she realized the project outgrew her plan to help one family and they needed a distribution site.
New Life Missionary Church in Troutman agreed to let Harris and others involved in the effort use their covered area as a pickup site. On Sunday evening, the food distribution site was set up and Harris said they ended up providing the meals to the 83 children and 22 families.
She said any doubts she had about the need were quickly erased.
“The second car that came through line, a woman got out and she had tears in her eyes,” Harris said. “She said she had no idea where she was going to get food for her kids.”
Harris said that alone made the effort worthwhile. “It blessed my heart,” she said.
She said they also put together food items and delivered them so some folks who do not drive or have a vehicle.
The Iredell-Statesville and Mooresville Graded School District were planning food distribution beginning today.
Even with the food distribution by the school systems, Harris said the response to the event Sunday convinced her that the need is continuing.
“Regardless, I am planning to do one next Sunday,” she said. “This can supplement what they are going to do.”
She said plans will be announced when she has a time and site confirmed.
Harris is just one of a number of people and organizations in the community stepping up to make sure school children do not go hungry over this prolonged break.
The Cove Church in Mooresville, Statesville and Denver is offering two programs to help, said Alicia Gibson, outreach/global missions director.
Like Harris, Gibson said, the church’s response is due to the dismissal of school through March 30.
“Many children are on free or reduced cost meals at school,” she said. Without school, those children will likely be without food for two meals a day. “We wanted to partner with the schools and other nonprofits to make sure these children are getting meals,” she said.
To accomplish this, she said, the church is asking for donations to fill lunch bags for children. “We are providing three meals per child for three days,” she said.
Through Wednesday, from 8 to 10 a.m. at all three Cove locations, they are accepting donations of the following items: canned ravioli, fruit strips, granola bars, pudding cups and assorted chips. Those items will be packed into lunch bags and distributed from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at all three campuses.
The next week’s (from March 23-25) menu is granola bars, fruit cups, pretzels and microwaveable macaroni and cheese, and the drop off and distribution will take place March 25.
From March 30-April 1, the menu will be Uncrustables (peanut butter and jelly sandwiches), fresh apples, cheese sticks, fruit gummies and assorted chips. And for April 6-8, the menu will be macaroni and cheese cups, applesauce cups, cheese or peanut butter crackers and Pop-Tarts.
In addition, Gibson said, the church is taking donations for a food pantry.
“This will be to help families be more sustainable,” she said.
The items the church is collecting include canned tuna, salmon or chicken; peanut butter and jelly; canned meals such as soup, stew, chili; low sodium canned vegetables, canned fruit in its own juice or water, olive or canola oil; spices; canned foods, low sugar, whole grain cereals, gluten free foods, health snacks such as granola bars, nuts, dried fruits; pancake mix; muffin mix; pasta (spaghetti); bread; feminine hygiene products; baby diapers; wipes; shampoo and conditioner; household paper products.
Gibson said anyone wanting to drop off items for either the lunch bag or food pantry programs can drive up between 8-10 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The campuses are located at 935 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 197 Langtree Road, Mooresville or 4679 N. Highway 16, Denver.
For more information visit https://www.covechurch.org/foodresponse.