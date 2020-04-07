Considering the rapidly evolving public health situation, the Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office has taken steps to allow the public and court personnel to practice social distancing and other preventative measures recommended by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control.
Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court Jim Mixson is asking the public to contact the clerk’s office before coming in as there are many actions that can be handled remotely. The clerk’s office now has email addresses for each department. The public, lawyers and agencies can now email questions to the clerk’s office using these specific emails which are listed below. In addition, the public is also encouraged to go to nccourts.gov/services to determine if their court business can be conducted remotely, pay some fees/fines and to sign up for notifications of pending court dates.
“The Clerk of Superior Court’s Office is open 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; however, we are asking people to stay away from the Hall of Justice unless they have essential or emergency matters with the courts” said Jim Mixson, Iredell County Clerk of Court. At this time all estates/probate matters are be handled by appointment only. The public can call 704-832-6604 to make an appointment with the estates department.
Anyone with a cough, fever or shortness of breath should not enter the Hall of Justice. People with these symptoms should contact the Clerk of Superior Court’s office for assistance.
Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court email addresses:
» Bookkeeping: Iredell.Bookkeeping@nccourts.org
» Civil Department: Iredell.Civil@nccourts.org
» Criminal Department: Iredell.Criminal@nccourts.org
» Estates/Probate Department: Iredell.Estates@nccourts.org
» Jury questions: Iredell.JurySummons@nccourts.org
» Juvenile matters: Iredell.Juvenile@nccourts.org
» Special Proceedings: Iredell.SpecialProceeding@nccourts.org
» Traffic citations: Iredell.Criminal@nccourts.org