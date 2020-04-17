There was a blue light special at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Thursday night but it had nothing to do with a sale.
Instead, this blue light special paid tribute to the staff at the hospital.
Some 15 Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies provided the blue lights and much more Thursday evening. The blue light special was similar to ones held Tuesday at Iredell Health System and Davis Regional Medical Center.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said the three events were to honor and thank those working in the local hospitals.
“We wanted to show support for the people on the front lines,” he said. Health care workers and law enforcement, he said, share a close bond. “They are always supportive of law enforcement and we wanted to show them that we support them,” he said.
Iredell Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brian Fink, one of the deputies who took part in Thursday’s salute at Lake Norman Regional, said the reaction of the staff was heartwarming.
“Some of the hospital staff was in tears,” he said. “They all appreciated the salute.”
Stephen Midkiff, chief executive officer at Lake Norman, agreed with Fink’s assessment.
“The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Blue Light Salute honoring our health care team was felt by all in the most meaningful of ways,” he said in an email. “The impressive public tribute during last night’s (Thursday) shift change reinforced to our staff that what they do on the front lines of the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis is recognized and appreciated for the difference they are making each day. To receive such high recognition and ongoing support by those we hold in the highest regard will forever be remembered as a very bright point in the midst of some of the most challenging days in health care.”
Campbell and Fink said it was an honor to show those in the health care field that their work is valued on a daily basis and more so now with the coronavirus pandemic.