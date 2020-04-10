In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Jimmie Johnson is introduced to the crowd during activities as he carries his youngest daughter Lydia as his oldest daughter Genevieve and wife Chandra follow prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Fontana, Calif. Jimmie Johnson wanted to retire from full-time racing to step away from NASCAR's 11-month grind. The coronavirus pandemic has brought his final season to an unexpected pause, and now the seven-time champion isn't sure what his future holds.