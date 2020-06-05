Just being there wound up being satisfaction enough for the only local entry ushering in the return of Carolinas Golf Association competition.
Mooresville’s Luke Perrino, a product of the Lake Norman High School golf program, was included in the field for earlier this week’s play in the 12th annual Jimmy Anderson Boys Junior Invitational..
Through the end of May, the CGA has suspended all scheduled affairs and even cancelled some of them due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since the start of June, the organization has slowly started resuming play with the presence of a host of health-related protocols in place and strictly enforced for the sake of participants.
The Jimmy Anderson Invitational, already appearing on the originally-scheduled agenda, was one of the first not to be affected by the schedule change.
Conducted as initially planned on the Jacksonville Country Club, play took the shape of two rounds over the course of 36 individual stroke-play holes in order to determine this year’s overall winner.
In the case of Mooresville’s Perrino, the player officially in the field as a representative of the Trump National Golf Club in Mooresville, he parlayed the posting of a pair of similar scores in each of his rounds played in an as-many-day span to fashion a tie for 61st place among the near 90 entries.
Perrino logged in with rounds of 76-79 for a final two-day, 11-over par total of 155 strokes to show for his presence. As a result, he finished in a seven-way tie for the final placement on the official leaderboard.
The total wound up being lost in translation in a huge way. That was the case as the eventual winner in the form of Columbia, S.C.’s Adam Hunt helped tee off the CGA junior championship season in style with a record-setting score of 133 strokes for an 11-under-par total in the event. Owning a somewhat sizable three-shot edge over the next-best entry in the field following the first round, Hunt wound up besting the runner-up in the affair by a final eight-stroke bulge.
The tournament was conducted as scheduled and featured participation by players across both North and South Carolina meeting the age requirement while also adhering to restrictions regarding club representation and individual handicap index.
Through the affair, all players were also required to follow all protocols regarding related COVOID-19 concerns at the risk of being disqualified for any and all disobedience.