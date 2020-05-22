Ordinarily, the wins emerge to match if not in fact actually out-number the losses recorded on Mooresville’s recreational-level facilities.
These, though, are not ordinary times.
In fact, they can be considered most extraordinary, and perhaps not in a positive light.
As a direct result, the losses keep piling up while the wins remain non-existence. By some estimates, in fact, the damages have reached the millions.
The Mooresville Recreation Department had only just begun the early phases of its pre-season registration for its youth softball and baseball programs before being forced to draw the process to a close.
The coronavirus pandemic put all plans on hold beginning in early March. They have remained there ever since.
The MRD halted all sign-up sessions and has now been required to refund all the payments. There will be no youth activity this season, thus completely shuttering one of its most active of season’s programs schedules.
Historically, the recreational youth softball and baseball seasons as well as all adult-related leagues combined for one of the busiest of the MRD’s times of the year.
The department began cancelling all activities in March. All related matters remain shut down through the remainder at least the remainder of May as well. From there, it remains unknown as to when or even if events can again take place.
In addition to the conducting of play in the various leagues, MRD complex sites consisting of multiple playing fields were also placed off limits to all outside organizations on a rental basis. As a result, additional anticipated income from those affairs has also been depleted.
Based on the release of a report by the Visit Lake Norman tourism agency made earlier this month, estimated impacted loss on an economic front caused by the cancelling of 24 tournaments is in excess of $2 million.
In some cases, however, all is not lost.
Some of the events initially scratched on the part of the MRD have been tentatively rescheduled to take place later in the year.
Another positive on the similar stage was revealed when it was announced earlier this week that neighboring South Carolina, which was also hit hard by the COVID-19 presence, will allow youth-based sports to resume by the middle of next month.
With all health requirements and social distancing practices to remain in place, the possibility exists that the sports of youth baseball and softball as well as adult-level play in the latter could be played by late June. Of course, a number of additional guidelines will continue to remain in place.
The MRD has not yet scratched its plans for potentially conducting some of its fall season programs.
The somewhat eased Phase 2 reopening of North Carolina will, among other items, allow the opening of swimming pools with 50 percent capacity as well as some sports-related summer camps. Mass gatherings will continue to be no more than 10 people indoor and no more than 25 outdoors. However, the MRD’s public buildings and all play grounds will remain off limits.
Earlier this week, the MRD revealed that it will remain on its current schedule until the end of June.