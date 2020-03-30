Mooresville High School football program’s role as a rest stop on the highway for varsity head coaches heading home is being revisited.
Following in the familiar footsteps of his predecessor, Thad Wells resigned following a two-season-long stay in the center of the Blue Devils’ huddle for the same role at his high school alma mater in Virginia.
With his resignation at Mooresville effective immediately, Wells was appointed as the new head varsity football coach at Richlands High School, where he previously a player and former assistant coach.
As a result, Mooresville is now in the process of seeking its third head coach in the span of four years.
Just prior to Wells’ arrival on the school’s campus in the late spring of 2018, then Blue Devils head coach Marty Paxton ended his tenure when being called back to his former high school-level stomping ground at Concord High School.
“You can never blame a guy for going home,’’ said Charles “Hoppy” Hopkins, acting athletic director at Mooresville.
Yet to name a replacement for the position, Hopkins indicated that the head coaching vacancy was to be posted this week.
Wells experienced a successful — based on an overall winning record and consecutive state postseason appearances — stint at Mooresville during his two-season stay. The Devils compiled an overall 16-10 record and advanced as far as the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class playoffs each of the two campaigns.
The Devils continue to complete in the 4A class I-Meck Conference that is considered by many to be among the toughest football-playing circuits in the state. The I-Meck backs that billing with a trio of state champions since the 2014 season.
Wells will be embarking on his fourth career head coaching assignment and second of them among the last three in which he will be replacing one considered to be a legend in the profession.
Just before accepting the job at Mooresville, Wells closed out a stay overseeing the Blacksburg (Va.) High School program that had previously been under the guidance of a 40-year sideline veteran. Wells immediately marked his arrival when guiding his second edition of Bruins to the Virginia High School League 3A class state championship crown.
Upon arriving at Richlands, where as a former quarterback he was an instrumental member of an 11-2 team his junior season in 2004, he steps in to replace a 23-year coach that racked up 205 wins including 12 district championships, eight regional crowns and one state title trophy to show for a total of five finals appearances.
“I think that old thought of replacing a legend is just a created fear in people to keep them away from things they may desire,’’ said Wells, an ’05 graduate of Richlands and two-year starting QB. “It is different for sure in terms of going to your hometown, but at least I have been around that before. Coach (Greg) Mance will forever be a legend in Richlands. I played for him, and I know exactly the amount of effort he put into that program along with other coaches.”
Wells returned to his prep-level roots with the Blue Tornado as an assistant coach before embarking on his head coaching career.
Wells followed up a brief two-year college playing career at Emory & Henry by earning degrees from Radford and Liberty. He spent his first four years as a high school assistant coach, three of them at Richlands and the fourth at Virginia High. He received his first head coaching position at Colleton Prep in South Carolina in 2014.
He followed up his three years at Blacksburg, with the one state title under his belt, by taking over the reins at Mooresville.
Wells, impacted as an educator by the closing of schools caused by the current coronavirus pandemic, continues to conduct classes online. He also has plans to meet with the Richlands staff members and players virtually through technology as well.
It is the equivalent of a homecoming in more ways than one. Wells’ wife is also a native of Richlands. It is also the home of their parents and grandparents.
“This is a desire thing in the sense of being a part of a community that raised me and my wife,’’ said Wells, the father of three children between the ages of 1-5. “Just the ability to come home and raise our children with our family and to be a part of a community that helped develop me, we are just coming home to serve the community.”
Wells’ departure accounts for the second head coaching vacancy created within Mooresville’s varsity athletic program during the month. Earlier in March, Mike Micklow resigned as the Blue Devils’ boys basketball team’s head coach. His replacement has also yet to be named.