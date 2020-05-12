“Choke up on that bat,” advised the female fan, directing the encouragement at one of her favorites.
Ever attentive, she noticed the fact that the youth — 5 or 6 years of age at best — was swinging his bat a tad too late at the offerings made by the adult pitcher during his turns at bat and made sure to make her best guided intentions known.
On the ride home, she asked the player if he heard her words.
“Yes,” came the short replay, after which the aspiring baseball player displayed sore red hands almost blistered as proof that he was indeed actually choking the bat as tight as he could. Smiling at the misinterpretation, she rubbed his crew-cut head and drove home.
This past Mother’s Day, yet another round of homespun stories did again emerge centering, as is almost always the case, around our small world of sports. The never-easing schedule of the busy mom of three sons, each of them somewhat athletically inclined, filled her duty roster full. She was, all at once, the team owner, manager, head coach, bus driver, equipment manager, uniform laundry overseer, pregame and post-game chef, staunchest supporter and most outspoken critic.
Moms are like that. Most dads see setbacks and struggles experienced with sports as stepping stones to success. Mothers, however, are an altogether different breed. They view them as disadvantages to their particular charges. As a result, they do whatever is in their power to even the playing field. They become the number-one fan of the players.
As always is the case, one story out of the past surfaced to serve as a perfect illustration of the feelings no doubt that are often shared by moms worldwide.
During one of her youngest son’s recreational level basketball, she detected a disturbing distraction. The coach of the opposing team regularly made a shrewd, mouth-made whistling sound in order to get his players’ attention. The shrill was very similar to an official’s whistle. While the opposing team’s players were used to the sound and continued with their play, her son’s team would often stop at the sound and enable the opponents to gain the upper hand.
She had seen enough. She searched her pocketbook and found a regulation whistle. She had a game plan. Each time the opposing team’s coach would make his sound, she would then counter by blowing a whistle of her own. It didn’t take long for the dominoes to start falling.
During a caused timeout, one of the officials approached the head coach of her son’s team. He was inquiring as to whether the fan with the whistle was associated with his team. When the answer came back on the affirmative end, both the official and the coach debated over which of them would actually be brave enough to confront the culprit. Apparently, her reputation had preceded her.
As it turned out, her son — decked out in the uniform she prepared — was the one singled out for the chore. Upon his arrival in the stands in order to fetch the whistle, the mom insisted that she would only surrender her weapon if the opposing coach also agreed to cease with his verbal-based attack. The two arrived at a combination lady’s/gentlemen’s agreement in order to allow the game to be completed.
Regardless of the outcome, the mom emerged as a winner. True to her status as a No. 1 fan, she was actually more proud of standing up for her son’s team than what was written on her own won-loss record.