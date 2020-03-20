Following the confirmation by Gov. Roy Cooper of an instance of community spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and in order to continue to comply with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, the Town of Mooresville closed Town Hall and its Public Services Operation Center to the public as of 5 p.m. Friday.
Also, the town will be cancelling its April 6 meeting of Town Board and April 9 meeting of Planning Board. “It is important that residents are allowed to have discourse with both boards, and due to the limitations placed on large gatherings at this time, the Town does not believe we could provide that opportunity,” said Town Manager Randy Hemann.
Town staff will still be available by phone, email, and via web/conference calls while the building is closed to visitors. Teleconferencing will allow the staff to interact, give presentations and show documents to more efficiently hold meetings, and continue with Town business.
If residents need to reach the staff, directory information can be found at www.mooresvillenc.gov and is also listed below. Additionally, online business, such as payments, can still be conducted via the website, by telephone, or by using the dropbox located in front of Town Hall (413 N. Main St.).
Updates on Town actions, closures, and cancelled events will be posted on the town’s website and on Town social media accounts.