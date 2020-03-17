The absolute last thing Mooresville High School’s baseball team would want is for its latest appearance to be its final one..
The Blue Devils were held to the matching lowest total run output of the season in a single game so far and committed nearly as many fielding errors as they had base hits in a decisive 7-1 defeat to East Rowan in what may well have been both teams’ final game of the season.
Concerns over the contagious coronavirus strain have put all school-related athletics — as well as those conducted at practically every over organized level — on hold on the part of the N.C. High School Athletic Association in all classifications across the state until at least early April if not in fact much longer.
The Devils managed only the lone run, it coming in the visiting half of the third, while spotting the Mustangs a three-run lead in the home half of the first inning alone. Mooresville allowed a single run in the bottom of the second stanza, surrendered two runs in the last of the third and coughed up the final tally in the home team’s at-bat in the fifth.
Hindering the effort was the eight hits allowed included a pair of home runs to the same East Rowan batter and the committing of four fielding errors.
As a team, the Blue Devils mustered five hits.
The tallying of the single run marked the third time this season that Mooresville, the defending state 4A class champion, was held to that total. It was the second time that the output came in a losing cause.
The meeting, the only one tap between the two non-conference foes and held as scheduled just before the statewide suspension of all high school sports was implemented by the governing NCHSAA, pitted teams from programs that each boast of at least one state title to their collective credits.
While Mooresville captured its crown to cap last spring season’s schedule, East Rowan won the NCHSAA 3A class trophy to complete its memorable 2010 campaign.
It remains to be seen when the state’s high school sports schedule will resume.