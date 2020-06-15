A club in the bag.
Mooresville will wind up having a presence in the field during the course — literally — of a statewide major Carolinas Golf Association-sanctioned competition taking place through the majority of this week.
Thank Mooresville’s Lauren Martin for that particular fact.
Martin, a member of Mooresville High School’s Class of 2020, will be part of the in-the-fairway — hopefully at any rate — crowd for participation in the CGA’s 24th annual North Carolina Girls Junior Golf Championship.
Play in the combination individual stroke play/one-on-one match play formatted affair will take place at the Cedar Rock County Club in Lenoir
After teeing off with opening-round play held Tuesday, and from which those stroke-total results were posted too late to be included in this edition, play will also take place today — Wednesday—as well before the match place process takes over.
As is the case regarding the resumption of all current scheduled CGA affairs, the N.C. Jr. Girls Championship will also be conducted employing the new strictly-enforced COVID-19 tournament protocols. Failing to adhere to such restrictions, all of which remain available on the CGA’s official tournament website, results in automatic and instant disqualification on the part of the guilty party and/or parties.
The CGA initially suspended and even actually canceled some of its earlier scheduled affairs due to the coronavirus. The N.C. Junior Girls Championship will be played as originally scheduled after the organization that conducts competitions across both North and South Carolina resumed its season earlier this month.
Play will be held on the site that, in addition to featuring Bermuda grass fairways and Bentgrass greens while also in view of North Carolina’s mountains, plays to a par stroke of 72 and measures some 6,000 yards from the junior girls tee boxes. It also marks Cedar Rock CC’s first time hosting such a CGA major event.
Format for play consists of two rounds accounting for a total of 36 holes to be held under the familiar individual stroke-place process. Following that phase, the top 32 players based on solo scores will advance on into the pivotal head-to-head match play procedure.
For match play purposes, players will be seeded based on their respective qualifying scorers. All ties for positions 1-21 will be broken via a blind on-card draw. Ties in stroke play qualifying for the 32nd and final spot will be decided by a dramatic on-course playoff.
Once a qualifier is defeated during a match play bout, that player is then eliminated from the field. No consolation matches will be held. For the fortunate few, the finals of the affair are on tap to take place Friday.
In Martin’;s case she will officially be in the field as a representative of the Carolinas JOC of Charlotte. During her MHS career, Martin emerged as the Blue Devils individual medalist and qualified for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class state finals all four years of play.
Martin, the only player from Mooresville listed in the field based on the entry roster, will be among the players in the tournament field that will have their work cut out in hopes of capturing the crown. Among the players also in attendance include the current No.1 ranked golfer in the CGA’s Junior Girls ranking who is also the reigning Carolinas Junior and North Carolina Junior Girls Golfer of the Year.
The attraction is available to any female amateur-level golfers ages 12-18 who has not started college, is a legal resident of the state, is a member in good standing of a CGA member club and has a current recognized individual golf handicap that can be certified by a CGA member club.
The CGA is a 501©(3) not-for-profit educational organization that was founded in 1909 to promote and to protect the game of golf in the Carolinas by providing competitions, education, support and benefits to golf clubs and golfers. The CGA is the second largest golf association in the country with over 700 member clubs represented by nearly 150,000 individuals.
The CGA annually conducts 48 championships and five team match competitions for men, women, juniors, and seniors. It also runs over 150 One-Day (net and gross) events as well as qualifying for USGA national championships. The CGA serves golf in the Carolinas with numerous programs such as: the USGA Handicap System; tournament management software and support; course measuring and course/slope ratings; agronomy consultation; answers about the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, and Handicapping; Carolinas Golf Magazine; Interclub series; Tarheel Youth Golf Association; Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame; expense assistance for USGA Junior and Girls’ Junior qualifiers from the Carolinas; and the Carolinas Golf Foundation.
The CGF has distributed nearly $2,000,000 since 1977 to benefit Carolinas’ golf initiatives including junior and women’s programs.