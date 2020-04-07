Though being forced to remain in idle from the track, one local professional auto racing related organization is determined to maintain one of its main missions off it.
In continuation of its “We Care” campaign, Mooresville’s Front Row Motorsports has announced its support of the Autism Society of America during what has been recognized as National Autism Awareness Month.
Now, more than ever, it’s time to remember and take care of all those in need. This includes the challenges facing the autism community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Autism Society of America was the first national autism organization to respond to the COVID-19 crisis with a comprehensive toolkit of information and resources compiled by leading experts from their Panel of People on the Autism Spectrum and Panel of Professionals.
Front Row Motorsports is now stepping up to provide awareness and aid throughout NAAM. Along with the Autism Society of America, the call-to-action taking place through the month of April includes:
» Sharing fans’ stories of how autism impacts their daily life;
» Fans helping spread autism awareness through social media;
» Pledge to support the Autism Society of America this month by visiting: http://www.teamfrm.com/autismawarenessmonth.html.
All pledges, monetary or other, enter all participants into a chance for two to attend the season finale in Phoenix, Arizona.
The campaign will focus on consistent messaging across the team courtesy of drivers John Hunter Nemechek’s, Michael McDowell’s and Todd Gilliland’s individual social media channels throughout NAAM.
“We feel that everyone knows someone who is part of the autism community,” said McDowell. “We want to step up and make sure we’re driving general awareness of autism, but also of the community’s added challenges during this time. If you have the ability to donate, that’s wonderful, but even helping to spread the message and check in on someone you know in the autism community will mean a lot right now.”
In 1970, the Autism Society launched an ongoing nationwide effort to promote autism awareness and assure that all affected by autism are able to achieve the highest quality of life possible.
In 1972, the Autism Society launched the first annual National Autistic Children’s week, which evolved into National Autism Awareness Month. Throughout April, the Autism Society will continue efforts to spread awareness, promote acceptance, and ignite change.
“We appreciate Front Row Motorsports’ commitment to the Autism Society and autism community, especially in these trying times,” said Christopher Banks, president and CEO of the Autism Society of America. “Now, more than ever, the Autism Society of America needs help to continue to provide immediate support in this time of need. Spread awareness, promote acceptance, and ignite change.”
FRM will support NAAM and continue to support the Autism Society of America throughout the race season.
Currently, the NASCAR campaign remains in a holding pattern caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With as many as seven scheduled races postponed, competitive racing is tentatively on track to resume the second weekend of May. NASCAR is still considering running a complete season schedule of races.