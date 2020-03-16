The Mooresville Tribune office is closed to the public, effective immediately, as we take extra measures to keep our work environments safe.
As we continue to gather and deliver the most relevant, reliable and credible news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking extra measures to keep our work environments safe.
We are still available. If you have a question, you can call from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Who do you call?
» If you have a question about your newspaper subscription or payment, call 704-761-2961.
» If you need help with a classified ad, call 828-322-4510.
» If you need help with an obituary, call 888-220-4265.
» If you have a question about placing a retail ad or payment, call 704-761-2963.
Please keep up with the latest developments on MooresvilleTribune.com.