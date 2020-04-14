A narcotics complaint led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Mooresville man.
The Mooresville Police Department received the complaint and responded to the 100 block of Wellshire Street Sunday.
Officers spoke with several people who identified a suspect, the police department reported in a news release.
Warrants were obtained and Clayton M. Broyhill was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale/use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A magistrate set bond at $150,000.