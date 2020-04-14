A Kings Mountain man was charged with breaking into the Goodwill store and violating the stay-at-home order.
Jason A. Kilpatrick, 46, was arrested on charges of felony breaking and entering, habitual larceny, resisting/obstructing a law enforcement officer and violation of NC Governor’s Executive Order #121 (the stay-at-home order). A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
The Mooresville Police Department answered a call Sunday regarding an open door at Goodwill, 214 Williamson Road. A Goodwill employee arrived at the store and officers searched the building and the immediate area.
A man was located nearby and he had several items with him, the MPD reported. The employee and the store’s video surveillance confirmed the items belonged to Goodwill, police indicated.