A Kings Mountain man was charged with breaking into the Goodwill store and violating the stay-at-home order.

Jason A. Kilpatrick, 46, was arrested on charges of felony breaking and entering, habitual larceny, resisting/obstructing a law enforcement officer and violation of NC Governor’s Executive Order #121 (the stay-at-home order). A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

The Mooresville Police Department answered a call Sunday regarding an open door at Goodwill, 214 Williamson Road. A Goodwill employee arrived at the store and officers searched the building and the immediate area.

A man was located nearby and he had several items with him, the MPD reported. The employee and the store’s video surveillance confirmed the items belonged to Goodwill, police indicated.

