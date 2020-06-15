A Mooresville man and woman are facing charges from a break-in at a Troutman business.
Timothy Dillon West, 28, of Edenwood Circle, Mooresville and Heather Nicole Readling, 29, also of Edenwood Circle, were charged with the break-in at Dominion Energy on Houston Road.
Readling and West were charged with four counts each of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, and two counts each of felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor first-degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny as well as one count each of felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony breaking and entering to a trailer. Readling was also arrested on felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and two counts each of felony conspiracy and possession of stolen goods.
These charges were from outstanding warrants issued by the Mooresville Police Department.
A magistrate set Readling’s bond at $45,000 after her arrest June 9. West was arrested Sunday and a magistrate set his bond at $75,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said the break-in was reported June 1. Workers discovered someone cut through a fence. Multiple vehicles, two machine shops and an enclosed trailer were broken into, Campbell said. Tools, equipment, copper pipe and tubing were reported stolen.
Detectives began an investigation and found the property was accessed through the property of Exit 42 Self-Storage from a nearby construction site.
During the investigation, detectives learned about a possible suspect vehicle that was abandoned near the scene of another break-in in Mooresville.
Detectives investigated and found several items, stolen from Dominion Energy, inside the vehicle, Campbell said. Many of the items were returned to the business.
More evidence pointed to Readling and West as the suspects, Campbell said.
Campbell said more charges are expected as the two are suspects in other break-ins.
West’s criminal history includes misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving-related charges.
Readling has no listed criminal history.