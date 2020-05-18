The Mooresville Police Department has added a new feature to its website, the LexisNexis Community Crime Map, as another way to connect Mooresville officers with the community they serve. The map analyzes crime data, allows residents to hear about crimes in their area by signing up for email alerts, and provides a way to submit an anonymous tip about a crime directly to MPD.
The map can be found at https://mooresvillenc.gov/139/Police-Department by clicking on the Crime Map icon on the right of the page, or by visiting http://communitycrimemap.com. From there, users can narrow down the area they would like to search by city, or by typing in a specific address. Once that information is included, icons indicating different types of crime will pop up around the target location. By clicking on the icons, more details about the crime, such as the general location, date, and time it occurred, will be provided.
The interactive map receives its data by automatically syncing with the department’s records system to keep crime information up to date, and the service is provided free of charge by LexisNexis Risk Solutions to any law enforcement agency that wishes to participate.
“The Community Crime Map will allow everyone to be informed about what incidents are being reported to the department in near-real time,” said Dan Miglin, a Mooresville police detective. “Business owners, resident managers, community leaders and neighborhood representatives can access and share this information to heighten awareness levels of what is happening around them, enhance existing security efforts, and keep people and property safe.”