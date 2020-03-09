The Iredell-Statesville School District is rolling out its 2020 summer course offerings.
In an effort to provide an innovative calendar that offers learning opportunities for 12 months of the year, I-SS will offer more than 150 various summer courses, running June through July of 2020.
The courses offer a wide array of opportunities for students in grades K-12.
Some courses allow students to receive course credit, while other courses will simply expose students to new activities during the summer months.
Whether a student is looking for enrichment, or remediation, the courses should have something that appeals to each student.
To see all the courses, visit https://www.issnc.org/schools-programs/summer-2020-course-offerings.
Parents can explore options by price, age group, or school. Contact information for each course is listed individually.
Fee waivers may be available for those who are unable to access a course.