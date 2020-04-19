Mitchell Community College administration continues to work with local and state health officials to monitor the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. The No. 1 priority is always the safety and health of the students and employees.
Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies are postponed. College administration is working to make alternate plans to celebrate our students’ successes, and will share details including dates, formats, etc. as plans are solidified.
Student services assistance
Support Services is be available in-person and virtually based on individual student needs. Students are encouraged to call ahead before visiting the campus.
Student support
If you need support or assistance with non-academic challenges please contact studentsupport@mitchellcc.edu or 704-878-3281.
Changes to College operations will be communicated through Mitchell’s Emergency Notification System(https://mitchellcc.edu/emergency-notification), on the Mitchell Website, on Mitchell social media channels, and through local media outlets. s in effect until further notice.