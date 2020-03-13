Mooresville Graded School District has extended spring break for students through Friday, March 20.
Superintendent Stephen Mauney spent Friday in meeting discussing the potential impact of coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the community, according to a Facebook post from the district. The decision was made as a result of those meetings.
"While we understand that there are wide ranging opinions and emotions related to this pandemic, we want to assure you that we are taking the health of our students and staff seriously," the statement reads. "We also understand that making a decision to close schools has a major impact on our community. We appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate this rapidly evolving crisis together."