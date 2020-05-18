If you know a child who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2020 it’s time to begin thinking about kindergarten.
Across the Iredell-Statesville Schools a large selection of traditional, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), dual immersion, and International Baccalaureate kindergarten classrooms are offered. The goal is to match the needs of every kindergartener across the county.
As a result of COVID-19, many of the kindergarten registration days were cancelled. However, kindergarteners can be enrolled online. Enroll at https://www.issnc.org/enrolling-in-school-20-21 or contact an elementary school for further information.