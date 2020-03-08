Pine Lake Prep senior Timothy Reid has accepted a Park Scholarship to attend North Carolina State University.
The Park Scholarships class of 2024 — the 25th class of Park Scholars — will comprise 40 scholars, selected from 2,136 candidates from across North Carolina and around the globe. The selection committee based its decisions on the candidates’ demonstrated accomplishments and potential in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character, as evidenced by their performance in interviews and assessments conducted by NCSU faculty members and alumni.
Reid has been awarded a four-year scholarship, currently valued at $111,000 for in-state students and $205,000 for out-of-state students. The award covers tuition, fees and room and board at NCSU. As a Park Scholar, Reid also receives a stipend toward personal expenses and the purchase of a new computer. Park Scholars have access to enrichment grants to pursue research, service or creative projects, and have access to alumni-funded travel grants for study abroad. In addition to these benefits, Park Scholars participate in retreats, field learning experiences and civic engagement initiatives as well as mentorships with some of NCSU’s top faculty members.
Reid joined Pine Lake in the sixth grade and began making an impact right away, said Upper English School Teacher Rachel Davis.
“Timothy has always involved himself in a diversity of activities across the campus, the effect of which is that he has meaningful relationships with almost every type of student at this school. He speaks to everyone with respect and has a special ability to connect with anyone about anything. That is what makes Timothy such an outstanding student and person,” she said.
During his years at Pine Lake, Reid has served on the Student Council, Excel Club (service-based), Sources of Strength (peer suicide prevention program), Young Democrats, National Honor Society, Graphic Design Club, and is one of four students who introduced Teaching Tolerance program to the Lower School. That program will be rolled out to K-12 this year. He is also a Model UN member and on the track-and-field team. He is senior class president.
“For many at this school, Timothy Reid is a name synonymous with hard work and respectability. Rather than being motivated by grades or parental guidance, he is driven by an intrinsic desire to present his best self in his work. This is a quality all students should emulate,” Davis said.
Reid said he is not the same person he was in sixth grade, and that, Davis said, is because he purposely went out of his comfort zone to make connections, to get to know his classmates and get involved.