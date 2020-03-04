Two Iredell-Statesville Schools teachers have been recommended by Superintendent Brady Johnson to participate in the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Principal Fellows Program.
Sara Tucker and Sara Webb will attend evening classes at UNCC while continuing with their teaching duties during the day. Tuition, books and all fees are paid by the program. During the second year of the program, Tucker and Webb will complete a yearlong paid internship in a school as assigned by district personnel. During the internship, participants will receive their full salary. Graduates will earn a master’s degree in school administration.
Tucker has served as an elementary school teacher in the district since 2007. She currently serves as a fourth-grade teacher at Coddle Creek Elementary. “I am beyond honored and excited to be chosen for the NC Principal Fellows Program,” Tucker said. “I am looking forward to extending my influence beyond the classroom walls and beginning a leadership role in Iredell-Statesville Schools.”
Webb, also hired in 2007, has spent her entire career at Lake Norman Elementary, where she currently teaches fifth grade.
Johnson said he is grateful for the partnership between I-SS and UNCC.
“We are always eager to grow our teachers professionally, and promote employees from within the district,” he said. “However, getting a master’s degree these days is expensive. The North Carolina Principals Fellows Program, in collaboration with the Southwest Education Alliance and UNCC, is providing a tremendous opportunity to Ms. Tucker and Ms. Webb. I am confident they will take full advantage of this opportunity, and am hopeful they will want to continue in an administrative role within our district someday.”
Debra Morris, assistant professor and program director for the Masters in School Administration Program at UNCC, is also excited about the partnership.
“We are excited about the partnership we have with Iredell-Statesville Schools to develop future school leaders,” Morris said. “These two principal fellow candidates come highly recommended by district leaders and we are excited about their participation in our Masters of School Administration Program. UNC Charlotte recently received a $3.5 million NCXPF/TP3 grant to continue to host and support principal fellows for the next four years, and we are excited to help prepare future school leaders for Iredell-Statesville Schools.”