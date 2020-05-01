Iredell County has reported four more COVID-19 cases since Thursday afternoon, bringing the total in the county to 117, a Friday afternoon report from the Iredell County Health Department indicated.
Of those 117 cases, 67 are assumed or estimated to have recovered. Four are hospitalized, and 40 are isolated at home.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths reported in Iredell County as of Friday afternoon.
North Carolina reported a 414 increase of coronavirus cases Friday morning with a total of 10,923 cases in 98 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 10,509 cases Thursday.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 399 as of Friday morning. It was 378 Thursday.
North Carolina has completed 133,832 tests, officials reported. There are 547 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, an increase from 546 Thursday.
Among neighboring counties, as of Friday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,651 cases. It has 49 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 308 cases and 11 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 382 cases and 20 deaths.
Catawba has 54 cases and one death. Davie has 31 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 27 cases. Yadkin has 17 cases and one death. Wilkes has 42 cases and one death. Alexander has four cases.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along Interstate 40.
As of Friday afternoon, the north has 15 cases, central has 37 and south has 65.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an outbreak at the Autumn Care assisted living facility in Statesville. Two people have contracted COVID-19 there. None have died.
NCDHHS announced Monday that it is giving weekly updates on COVID-19 outbreaks at assisted living facilities throughout the state.
Among the COVID-19 cases in the county, 1% are aged 17 and under, 13% are aged 18 to 24, 35% are aged 25 to 49, 32% are aged 50 to 64, and 19% are aged 65 or older.
Females account for 51% of cases in the county.